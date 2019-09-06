Home

Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Kevin Simmons
Minister Kevin Simmons

Minister Kevin Simmons Obituary
Minister Savannah - Kevin Simmons Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Grace Full Gospel Church, 1650 Smart St, Savannah, GA 31415. Interment: Cherokee Hill Cemetery. Musical Celebration will be held 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fairlawn Baptist Church, 4717 Augusta Rd, Garden City, GA 31408.

Survivors: wife, Mrs. Holly Cornelia Johnson Simmons; father, Thomas "Bo" Simmons (Earlyn); brothers, Tony Bradley (Shelane), Kenneth "BoBo" Thomas Simmons; sister, Tiffany Rene Hudson Simmons. Savannah Morning News September 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 6, 2019
