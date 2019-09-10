Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Compassion Christian Church
9150 Old Montgomery Road
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Compassion Christian Church
9150 Old Montgomery Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin William Smith


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin William Smith Obituary
Savannah - Kevin William Smith Kevin Smith of Savannah, GA passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at age 65. Kevin was born on April 23, 1954 in Hamilton, OH, the son of the late Demery and Mildred Smith. Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH where he majored in engineering and played varsity football. Immediately following graduation, he joined Champion Paper for which he worked until his retirement at age 48 as Executive Engineer. During his career, Kevin lived in 17 different states as well as in England and France.

After moving to The Landings on Skidaway Island in 2001, he followed his passion for wine and applied his 4-Star sommelier rating by opening Sommelier Fine Wine & Spirits in The Village at Skidaway Island in 2003. He was affectionately known as "The Mayor" until he closed the store in 2015. Most recently, Kevin was a manager at The Home Depot on Victory Drive from 2016 to 2019.

Throughout his fulfilling life, Kevin had a wide range of interests: he served in the Boy Scouts, was an excellent cook and baker, was a motorcycle enthusiast, spoke fluent German and Spanish, and was an ardent singer/drummer. As a 13 year old he founded the band Tomorrow's Express with 4 close friends, which became quite accomplished: it ultimately opened several times for the Oakridge Boys and Chaka Kahn. However, it was Pink Floyd that attracted Kevin's ear most. The band played together intermittently until 2013. Later in life, Kevin supported Hospice and the of Savannah.

Kevin Smith is survived by his wife of 5 years, Celia Jeneen Smith; and his sisters, Pamela Haynes Smith of Ontario, CA and Abby Smith Marcum of Hamilton, OH.

Kevin's memorial service will be held at Compassion Christian Church, 9150 Old Montgomery Road on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416. Savannah Morning News September 10, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now