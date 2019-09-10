|
|
Savannah - Kevin William Smith Kevin Smith of Savannah, GA passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at age 65. Kevin was born on April 23, 1954 in Hamilton, OH, the son of the late Demery and Mildred Smith. Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH where he majored in engineering and played varsity football. Immediately following graduation, he joined Champion Paper for which he worked until his retirement at age 48 as Executive Engineer. During his career, Kevin lived in 17 different states as well as in England and France.
After moving to The Landings on Skidaway Island in 2001, he followed his passion for wine and applied his 4-Star sommelier rating by opening Sommelier Fine Wine & Spirits in The Village at Skidaway Island in 2003. He was affectionately known as "The Mayor" until he closed the store in 2015. Most recently, Kevin was a manager at The Home Depot on Victory Drive from 2016 to 2019.
Throughout his fulfilling life, Kevin had a wide range of interests: he served in the Boy Scouts, was an excellent cook and baker, was a motorcycle enthusiast, spoke fluent German and Spanish, and was an ardent singer/drummer. As a 13 year old he founded the band Tomorrow's Express with 4 close friends, which became quite accomplished: it ultimately opened several times for the Oakridge Boys and Chaka Kahn. However, it was Pink Floyd that attracted Kevin's ear most. The band played together intermittently until 2013. Later in life, Kevin supported Hospice and the of Savannah.
Kevin Smith is survived by his wife of 5 years, Celia Jeneen Smith; and his sisters, Pamela Haynes Smith of Ontario, CA and Abby Smith Marcum of Hamilton, OH.
Kevin's memorial service will be held at Compassion Christian Church, 9150 Old Montgomery Road on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416. Savannah Morning News September 10, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 10, 2019