Kimberly Paige Conine
Savannah, GA
Kimberly Paige Conine, 25, of Savannah, GA, passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born June 30, 1994.
She spent her childhood in Jones and Houston County, GA, and was a 2012 Honor graduate of Perry High School and a member of the National Honor Society. After high school she attended Georgia Southern University, Middle Georgia State University, and most recently was working on completion of a Computer Support Specialist degree from Savannah Technical College.
Kimberly was a person with a kind heart, gentle soul, and bubbly personality. She truly loved people and went out of her way to help others. She enjoyed fishing, technology and had a passion for cooking new recipes for her friends and family. She adored and pampered her cats Buddy and Jules, and her dog Chevy; she loved all animals and was an active volunteer with the Humane Society. Kimberly was a loving daughter to her parents and brought such joy to their lives. She loved her "dad" and made his life so much richer. Her relationship with her "mom" was a truly special bond; they were mother-daughter, best friends, soulmates, and confidants. Her passing leaves a tremendous void in the lives of her parents and so many other friends and relatives. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her father Clyde T. Conine, Jr. and his wife Bunny Harris Conine; her mother Cynthia Paige (Cooley) Conine and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins in Georgia and Virginia. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Marian Cooley and her paternal grandparents, Clyde and Bernice Conine.
McCullough Funeral Home of Warner Robins, GA is serving the family. Messages of sympathy may be expressed online at mcculloughfh.com/obituaries. There will be private graveside service at Parkway Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 17, 2020. On a date to be announced in the future, friends and extended family will come together at church in Warner Robins for a celebration of Kimberly's life. Contributions can be made to a Humane Services Organization of your choice or the Ronald McDonald's House Charities of Macon, GA.
April 16, 2020
Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020