Kojo Afenyi-Annan
Savannah, GA
Kojo Afenyi-Annan, AKA "Guy Green", age 75, of The Landings at Skidaway Island, Savannah, GA died unexpectedly on Wednesday October 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Theodora (Teddi) Afenyi-Annan, his daughters Araba Afenyi-Annan and Adwowa Afenyi-Annan, and grandchildren Ama and Kwame Mensah-Boone. Born January 3, 1944 in Saltpond, Ghana, West Africa, Kojo attended secondary school at Mfantsipim, an all-boys boarding school in Cape Coast, Ghana. He received his Bachelor's degree in English with distinction from University of Ghana, a Master's degree at St. Frances Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada, and later obtained a MBA from Central Michigan University. He began his career as a schoolteacher, worked for many years at General Motors, and other companies, before finishing his career at Eaton Corporation.
In 2007, Kojo and his wife retired to Savannah where he enjoyed traveling, golfing, watching University of Michigan football, and spoiling his grandkids. He was an avid cook, an active member in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, and a volunteer mediator at the Savannah Mediation Center. He was one of those rare individuals whose life reflected his values: a deep, abiding love of family; a commitment to creating and nurturing relationships; strong, unshakable, integrity; dedication to excellence; and a belief that life should be fun. He was known for his enthusiastic enjoyment of life, heartfelt kindness, and radiant sense of humor. He gathered an ever-expanding network of family, friends, and anyone in need of a little more love.
A Memorial Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 18 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 19 at St. Francis of the Islands Episcopal Church, 500 Walthour Road, Savannah, GA.
Savannah Morning News
10/17/2019


Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019