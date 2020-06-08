Kory Lamar Shrum
Savannah
Kory Lamar Shrum (age 34) passed Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
Kory was born at the US Naval hospital in Rota, Spain and a graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School and Armstrong Atlantic State University.
For those who knew Kory, he instantly made our world better with his infectiously loving and outgoing personality. Kory was athletic and loved soccer, biking, dancing, basketball, ping pong and roller blading. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons, Hawks, United, Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. Kory was a loving father, wonderful son and brother, and dear friend to many. Kory taught us to live every moment to its fullest.
He is survived by his son, Braylon O. Shrum of Yankeetown, FL who lives with his mother Tiffany Auclair.
On his father's side, he leaves behind his father, Kirk S. Shrum and stepmother Edwina both of San Francisco, CA; his sister, Nichole Shrum Moorer and nephew Kaleb of Lafayette, LA.; and his grandmother, Ida Shrum and uncle Daryl Shrum of Grand Junction, CO.
On his mother's side, he leaves behind his mother, Carolyn (Martin) Spitzer, twin sisters, Kassandra (Brett) and Katarina Spitzer, brother, Kyle Spitzer and grandmother, Harriett Tuttle Martin all of Savannah, GA; uncles, Hugh Martin and family of Fountain, CO; and David Martin and family of Steamboat Springs, CO; and stepfather, Kirk Spitzer and family of Beaufort, SC.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kory's son Braylon. Search "Kshrums Last Tip", organized by loyal friends Tyler, Brittany, Alex, and Andre.
Kory is gone but never forgotten; now forever riding his bike into beautiful sunsets!
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services were held outdoors.
Savannah Morning News
