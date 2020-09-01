1/1
Kristie Ann Kent Jones
Kristie Ann Kent Jones
Savannah
Kristie Ann Kent Jones, 49, October 9, 1970-August 28, 2020. Beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Preceded in death by her father, Franklin Hunter Kent, her mother, Bernice Shirley Kent, and her brother Franklin "Frankie" Kent Jr. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Kristie graduated from St. James Catholic School, St. Vincent's Academy-Class of '88, and Armstrong State University. At Armstrong, Kristie earned her Associate Degree in Nursing. She began her nursing career at St. Joesph's Hospital, and then found her calling working with hospice patients and their families. She was an excellent and caring nurse to all of her patients, and treated them as family as they did her. Kristie was a sensitive, beautiful person inside and out, and always took care of her family, friends, and especially her cats. She was known for rescuing stray animals.
Kristie enjoyed the back river on Tybee, hanging with her tribe, crabbing, boating, spa days, her sister vacations, and her role as "The Princess". When the going got tough, Kristie's favorite expression was "You can't make this stuff up." Kristie is survived by her husband, Ronald "David" Jones Jr., her sister, Angela "Angie" Kent Staples (Bobby), and her beloved cat of 19 years Emmeline "Emmie" Kent Jones. Due to COVID, the family is having a private service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. We invite you to join us for a live stream of Kristie's Celebration of Life by utilizing the following link at that time: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/415777617 In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by memorial donations to The Humane Society of Greater Savannah. 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Jones family.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
