Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina Catherine Andrews


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristina Catherine Andrews Obituary
Kristina C. Andrews, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Tybee Island.

Kristina was born in Montgomery, AL on October 12, 1973.

She is survived by her mother Carol; her father, Donald; her brother, Neil Andrews; her aunts and uncles, Catherine and Frank Chew and William and Betsy Strong; as well as cousins, Eric Strong and Frank Chew, Jr. (Carter); and her nephew, Onan Chew.

Most remarkable about Kristi was her love for creation, for all living things, tender-hearted as she was. She posted a sign in her bedroom window that announced: "All Strays Welcome!" and she did welcome many, having a collection of nine cats she had taken in. Kristi was also a horse lover and was galloping on her own horse with no saddle or bridle by age 10. When she was 14, Kristi adopted a wild horse and had it trained to ride in no time. She was a true animal whisperer and they all seemed to sense her love for them. Most memorable though was her deep dimpled, beaming, warm-hearted smile, and her infectious laugh. She will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at All Saints Church on Tybee Island. Interment will take place in the Church Memory Garden with a reception to follow in All Saints' Mission Hall.

Remembrances may be made in Kristi's honor to the Islands Feral Cat Project; phone number

912-777-3289.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now