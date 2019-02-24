Kristina C. Andrews, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Tybee Island.



Kristina was born in Montgomery, AL on October 12, 1973.



She is survived by her mother Carol; her father, Donald; her brother, Neil Andrews; her aunts and uncles, Catherine and Frank Chew and William and Betsy Strong; as well as cousins, Eric Strong and Frank Chew, Jr. (Carter); and her nephew, Onan Chew.



Most remarkable about Kristi was her love for creation, for all living things, tender-hearted as she was. She posted a sign in her bedroom window that announced: "All Strays Welcome!" and she did welcome many, having a collection of nine cats she had taken in. Kristi was also a horse lover and was galloping on her own horse with no saddle or bridle by age 10. When she was 14, Kristi adopted a wild horse and had it trained to ride in no time. She was a true animal whisperer and they all seemed to sense her love for them. Most memorable though was her deep dimpled, beaming, warm-hearted smile, and her infectious laugh. She will be greatly missed.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at All Saints Church on Tybee Island. Interment will take place in the Church Memory Garden with a reception to follow in All Saints' Mission Hall.



Remembrances may be made in Kristi's honor to the Islands Feral Cat Project; phone number



912-777-3289.



