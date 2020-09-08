Kunigunde "Connie" Cottrell
Gainesville, GA
Kunigunde "Connie" Bayer Cottrell, 89, of Gainesville, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her devoted family.
Connie was born June 11, 1931, in Vohburg, Germany, to Dr. Michael and Maria Bayer. After she married the love of her life Don Cottrell, an American soldier, she moved to the United States to start a family. Becoming an American citizen was one of her proudest achievements.
Don and Connie moved to Gainesville, Georgia in 1975 to establish their business Cottrell Inc., a car-carrier manufacturer. Connie worked alongside Don in the business for many years.
She loved the Lord and had a heart for missionary service. She helped establish churches in America as well as Russia, Armenia, Honduras, and Mexico.
Connie enjoyed a full and vibrant life! She traveled the world with her family, she doted on her horses, tended to her flowers and garden, swam the lake and water skied like a champion. Most importantly she loved, supported, and encouraged her family and all who were blessed to know her.
Most precious to Connie was her family. She is survived by her son Mike Cottrell (Lynn) of Dahlonega; daughters Christine Cottrell of Gainesville, Terry Leming (Derrick) of Lawrenceville, Kathy Moore (Chuck) of Savannah; and brother Johann Bayer (Monique) of Belgium. Connie is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, her dear friend and caregiver Jennifer Ewing, and her devoted furry companion Karlie.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Don Cottrell and daughter Tricia Claytor, both of Gainesville; parents Dr. Michael and Maria Bayer of Bavaria, Germany; brothers Gustav Bayer, Siegfried Bayer, and Manfred Bayer of Bavaria, Germany.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of North Georgia Medical Center or the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
September 9, 2020
