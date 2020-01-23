|
Kyleigh Mills Lindsey
Ellabell
Kyleigh Mills Lindsey, age 7, of Ellabell, Georgia gained her angel wings January 21, 2020 at the Egleston Campus of Children's Hospital of Atlanta. She was surrounded by her family and an amazing team of doctors and nurses.
Kyleigh was born August 23, 2012 in Ashville, North Carolina to Wendy Lightfoot Lindsey and Kyle Lindsey. She has lived the last 3 ½ years with her Aunt Gail Lightfoot Perry, her Uncle Eddie Perry and her "brother-cousins" Ethan, Jack and Aidan Perry. Kyleigh was also blessed to gain a "sister-cousin" when Ethan married Bailey Davis Perry.
Kyleigh was a proud 2nd grader at Lanier Primary School in Mrs. McIntosh's class. She loved to learn new things, was excellent at math and everyone she met was instantly her friend. Kyleigh loved to fish, go to the beach, ride her bike, roller skate and play with her friends. Kyleigh loved animals and could never walk pass one without asking to pet it. She always sang and danced like no one was watching, even if they were! To know her was to love her; her presence had the ability to light up any room. She never met a stranger and loved them all.
Kyleigh is survived by her aunt, uncle, parents and cousins. She is also survived by her grandmother, Debbie "Dee Dee" Lightfoot, Eddie "Papa" Perry, Jr., Tina "Nana" Davis and Mr. Carlton Davis. She is survived by her brother, Roan Lightfoot Donahue, her Aunt Sarah Lightfoot Hodges, and her Uncle David Perry. She will also be loved and missed by numerous cousins, friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Northside Cemetery in Pembroke.
Savannah Morning News
January 24, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020