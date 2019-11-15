Home

Kylie Nicole Shiell

Kylie Nicole Shiell Obituary
Kylie Nicole Shiell
Rincon
Kylie Nicole Shiell, 15, passed away November 13, 2019 at Memorial Health.
Kylie was born September 13, 2004, she was a very spunky, sassy, tell it like it is, loving girl. She loved God, family, softball, and hunting.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, George Wilds; and great-grandmother, Lillian Johnson.
Survivors include her parents, Dustin and Ashley Shiell; brothers, Bryson and Baylor Shiell; grandparents, Patti Wilds, Michael Shiell, and Marsha Kopper; great-grandmother, Pastor Datha Thomas; aunts and uncles, Marci and Buddy Fick, Dianna and Chris Hardeman, Brandon and Kendall Shiell; cousins, Madison and Adam Hardeman, Cody and Kelsey Shiell, Cohen, Lane, Blake, and Rey Fick; several great-aunts and uncles; best friend thru her illness, Lily Stuckey.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at The Seed Church, 1950 Chatham Parkway, Savannah, GA 31405. Kylie will lie in state from 12:30 p.m.
Interment will follow in Greenwich Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to, C.U.R.E., www.curechildhoodcancer.org
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 2460 Hwy. 21 S., Rincon, GA 31326. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
