Kylie Nicole Shiell
Rincon
Kylie Nicole Shiell, 15, passed away November 13, 2019 at Memorial Health.
Kylie was born September 13, 2004, she was a very spunky, sassy, tell it like it is, loving girl. She loved God, family, softball, and hunting.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, George Wilds; and great-grandmother, Lillian Johnson.
Survivors include her parents, Dustin and Ashley Shiell; brothers, Bryson and Baylor Shiell; grandparents, Patti Wilds, Michael Shiell, and Marsha Kopper; great-grandmother, Pastor Datha Thomas; aunts and uncles, Marci and Buddy Fick, Dianna and Chris Hardeman, Brandon and Kendall Shiell; cousins, Madison and Adam Hardeman, Cody and Kelsey Shiell, Cohen, Lane, Blake, and Rey Fick; several great-aunts and uncles; best friend thru her illness, Lily Stuckey.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at The Seed Church, 1950 Chatham Parkway, Savannah, GA 31405. Kylie will lie in state from 12:30 p.m.
Interment will follow in Greenwich Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to, C.U.R.E., www.curechildhoodcancer.org
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 2460 Hwy. 21 S., Rincon, GA 31326. 912-754-6421
