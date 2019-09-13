Home

Asbury Methodist Church
926 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 - 11th St. NW
Washington, DC
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 - 11th St. NW
Washington, DC
LaDonna C. Love

LaDonna C. Love Obituary
LaDonna C. Love
Savannah, GA
LaDonna C. Love passed on August 13, 2019. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 - 11th St. NW, Washington, DC. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her brother Johnnie Kensley Brown. The family requests memorial contributions to Howard University in lieu of flowers.
Savannah Morning News
September 15, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
