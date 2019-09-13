|
LaDonna C. Love
Savannah, GA
LaDonna C. Love passed on August 13, 2019. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 - 11th St. NW, Washington, DC. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her brother Johnnie Kensley Brown. The family requests memorial contributions to Howard University in lieu of flowers.
