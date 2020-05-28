Or Copy this URL to Share

Lagree Sherman Sr.

Guyton, Georgia

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lagree Sherman(70) on May 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. Viewing Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 4-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Life Celebration Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Hutcherson Longstreet Bapt. Church. Burial Ferguson Cemetery. Smalls Funeral Home Inc.

