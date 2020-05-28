Lagree Sherman Sr.
1950 - 2019
Guyton, Georgia
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lagree Sherman(70) on May 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. Viewing Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 4-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Life Celebration Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Hutcherson Longstreet Bapt. Church. Burial Ferguson Cemetery. Smalls Funeral Home Inc.
Savannah Morning News

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME, INC. - GUYTON
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hutcherson Longstreet Bapt. Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Mr. Sherman was one of my favorite patients. He will be deeply missed. My prayers go out to his family and children. ❤
Melissa
Friend
May 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rosemary Thornton
Friend
