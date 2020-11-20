Laliah Alma MathisGarden City, GAMrs. Laliah Alma Mathis, 98 ½, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Bulloch County to the late Claude and Eunice Shuman Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Luther Mathis, her son, Donald Mathis, and her brother, Cecil Williams. She was the co-owner/operator of Luke's Fruit Market and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and cooking, including cooking Christmas dinner for her entire family, including this past Christmas.Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Betty & Jack Long; daughter-in-law, Pat Mathis; grandchildren, Ken Long (Sherri), Kevin Long (Buffy), Donnie Mathis (Christy), Deborah Mathis, and Patrick Mathis; great-grandchildren, Marissa and Kathryn Long, and Tiffany Burns, Katie Mathis and Stephanie Bradley, and Lauren DiFiore; great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Burns and Stella Bradley. The visitation will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Remembrances may be given to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund, 407 Talmadge Avenue, Garden City, GA 31408. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News11/21/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at