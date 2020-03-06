Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Rev. Lamar Duke

Rev. Lamar Duke Obituary
Rev. Lamar Duke
Montgomery, Alabama
Freddie Lamar Duke, age 69, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter's home in New Jersey, following a brief, but intense battle with cancer. He passionately ran the race God laid before him with faith, hope, and love. He loved spending time with his family and watching college football, but more than anything, his greatest passion was sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with others.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, in the Stakely Sanctuary at First Baptist Church Montgomery, located at 305 South Perry Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
To view the full obituary please visit www.bakermccullough.com
Savannah Morning News
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
