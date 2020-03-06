|
Rev. Lamar Duke
Montgomery, Alabama
Freddie Lamar Duke, age 69, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter's home in New Jersey, following a brief, but intense battle with cancer. He passionately ran the race God laid before him with faith, hope, and love. He loved spending time with his family and watching college football, but more than anything, his greatest passion was sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with others.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, in the Stakely Sanctuary at First Baptist Church Montgomery, located at 305 South Perry Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
