Lana Marie Nesmith
Guyton, GA
Mrs. Lana Marie Nesmith, 73, of Guyton, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Homerville, GA and was the owner/operator of Lana Nesmith Properties. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter R. Smith, husband, Judson Ronnie Nesmith, brothers, James Smith and Walter V. Smith, and a sister, Roma Jean Teigue. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Bobby Frizzell (Irene), Rennie Frizzell (Asther Mae), David Frizzell, Sr. (Lisa) and Ronald Outen (Caitlin); 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; mother, Sherma Smith; sister, Sharon Longworth; brothers, Gary Smith, Reuben Smith and Greg Smith. The outside viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, April 30th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The 10 people 6 feet rule will apply. The family will have a private graveside funeral and burial with Rev. Wayne Owens officiating. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
04/29/2020
