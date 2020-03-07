|
Lance Smith
Savannah
Lance Smith (59) died at home on March 3, 2020 peacefully under the care of Hospice Savannah.
He was born in Savannah, GA and lived in Los Angeles, CA and Maui, HI for most of his adult life. He enjoyed his life in Maui for 17 years. Daily, Lance would run the beach, surf kayak, write and take pictures of the beautiful Maui sunsets. He and his wife moved to Savannah in 2018 to be close to family after he received a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's Disease.
Lance graduated from Savannah Country Day School in 1978 and studied film production at the University of Colorado and the University of Georgia. He received a Master of Fine Arts in Screenwriting from The American Film Institute in Los Angeles.
Lance loved Tybee and his first job was working at the famous float stand where he would walk the beach collecting & renting floats. During his college summer vacations he worked the night shift at the Greyhound Bus station, and he also worked at the 40-Watt Club in Athens. He started off his career in Los Angeles and wrote his first screenplay, Munchies, in 1987 for Roger Corman. Other screen writing credits include: Wizards of the Lost Kingdom II, Barbarian Queen II, The Crew, Love Shack, which he also directed and filmed in Savannah. Lance wrote several novels: That Dog Don't Hunt, Groovy Times, and The Ghost Way.
Lance was preceded in death by his father, Lance; his grandparents John and Virginia Brennan; his uncle and best friend Timothy Brennan. Surviving are his wife, Vilaiporn (Kung) R. Smith, his mother, Mary Ann Brennan Smith; his sister, DeAnne (Alan) and their children Brennan and Mary Virginia. He is also survived by his in-laws Somjit & Prajak Ramanakajja and his extended family, Virginia & Paul Snedeker; Michael Brennan; Joe & Jan Brennan; Stephen Brennan; Beth Sheehan (Godmother) and his life-long friend Timothy Sheehan.
At Lance's request, no service will be held. Remembrances can be made to The Maui Food Bank, where he volunteered, (www.mauifoodbank.org) or Hospice Savannah, PO Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
March 8, 2020
