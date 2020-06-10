Mr. Lapairion Littlejohn
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mr. Lapairion Littlejohn whose death occurred Monday, June 8, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 11, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.