H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
LaQuita Kelly
LaQuita J. Kelly


LaQuita J. Kelly Obituary
LaQuita Joy (Swackhamer) Kelly passed away at age 88 on February 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in 1930 in Chicago, Il., LaQuita received her nursing degree from Rochester Nursing School. In 1951, she married William ("Bill") D. Kelly, M.D., and together they raised five children. Laquita and Bill moved from Elmira, N.Y. to Savannah in 1971 where she was active in various organizations and business ventures. Laquita loved Savannah's historic beauty and particularly Tybee Island. Following Bill's death in 2001, Laquita married Raymond Kelly in 2007 who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter, Kathleen Kingen, her four sons, Stephen, Kevin, Mark, and David, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The service will be private.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 5, 2019
