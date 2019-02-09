Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
(912) 654-2060
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Driggers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Allen Driggers


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Allen Driggers Obituary
Larry Allen Driggers, 68, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center in Statesboro. He was born January 15, 1951 to Coy and Nina Mae Smith Driggers and lived in this area most of his life. He was employed with Griffin Contracting as a road construction foreman. He was avid outdoorsman and enjoyed, hunting, fishing at the coast and being with his family and friends. He is a member of Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Driggers of Glennville, GA Stepdaughter, Cassis Davis of Savannah, GA, Brothers, Gary L. Driggers (Fran) of Glennville, GA, Donnie Driggers (Beth) of Glennville, GA , Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in Glennville City Cemetery.

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.