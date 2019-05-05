|
Larry Daniel Cline, 79, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. A native of Florida, he was retired from The Stored Products Insect Laboratory in Savannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilliard Morris Cline and Alma White Faries Cline.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Irma B. Cline; sons, Bruce Alan Cline (Jennifer), Barry Daniel Cline (Jennifer); brothers, Gene Morris Cline, Carl White Cline (Florence); five grandsons; and special friend, Pamela Fandrich.
All arrangements will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Savannah Riverkeeper, Inc., P.O. Box 60, Augusta, GA 30903 or online at www.savannahriverkeeper.org
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019