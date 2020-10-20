1/1
Larry Dawkins
Larry Dawkins
Savannah, Georgia
Larry Maurice Dawkins, age 78, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at PruittHealth - Seaside in Port Wentworth.
A member of the Ogeechee Sailing Club and the Elks Lodge, he worked for Little Debbie for over 30 years.
Larry is survived by three sons, Mike, Mark & Sean; his wife of thirty-five years, Mary Ellen; one granddaughter, Kayla; two brothers, Dennis Dawkins and Mike Dawkins; and a sister, Gloria Hyden.
Services will be private. Families First Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements
Savannah Morning News
10/21/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
