Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Singletary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Holland Singletary


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Holland Singletary Obituary
Larry Holland Singletary, 71, died peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on July 31, 1947 in Sanford, FL to the late James J. and Mildred Stafford Singletary.

Larry was a graduate of the University of Central Florida where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and he was a Veteran, having served in the United States Army.

Larry, first and foremost was a born again Christian, a loving father, a man of strong moral principles, integrity, a fan of NASCAR, barbequing, and traveling with his son. His kindness, nobility, and thoughtfulness was uncommon in this day and age and he will always be remembered and missed immensely by his family and friends.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Kasey Singletary; brother, Jay Singletary and niece, Tiffany Singletary.

Graveside Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Greenwich Cemetery with Pastor Brian Cooper officiating.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now