Larry Holland Singletary, 71, died peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on July 31, 1947 in Sanford, FL to the late James J. and Mildred Stafford Singletary.
Larry was a graduate of the University of Central Florida where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and he was a Veteran, having served in the United States Army.
Larry, first and foremost was a born again Christian, a loving father, a man of strong moral principles, integrity, a fan of NASCAR, barbequing, and traveling with his son. His kindness, nobility, and thoughtfulness was uncommon in this day and age and he will always be remembered and missed immensely by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Kasey Singletary; brother, Jay Singletary and niece, Tiffany Singletary.
Graveside Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Greenwich Cemetery with Pastor Brian Cooper officiating.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019