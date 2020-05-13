|
Larry Horne
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Larry David Horne, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Larry lived most of his life in Richmond Hill. He was a contract engineer for Porter Huggins, Inc. and owner of Horne Wood Products, Inc. He enjoyed music, attending concerts, playing his guitar, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He was an avid fisherman. He loved being outdoors and being on the beach, but more than anything he loved spending time with his family, friends, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Horne and Edith Irene Horne; and brother, James Carey Horne.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Ray Horne; two daughters, Lori Davis and Christie Davis (Keith); two granddaughters, Nicole Jones (Casey) and McKenzie Davis (Jesse); two grandsons, Carlos Villafranco (Erica) and Richard Davis (Alexis); aunt, Elizabeth England all of Richmond Hill; four great-grandchildren, Braden Villafranco, Brylee Phillips, Caroline Greeson and Leanna Villafranco; and several other loved family members and friends.
In keeping with the CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, a "walk-through" visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Memorial services will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel, attendance is limited to immediate family. The public is invited to join the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the Horne Family, 147 Laurel Street, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
