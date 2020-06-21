Mr. Larry Joe McDaniel
Metter, GA
Mr. Larry Joe McDaniel, 70, passed away June 20, at his residence. Visitation will be held on June, 21, at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted June 22, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lake Cemetery. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home is in charge.
Savannah Morning News
June 22, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.