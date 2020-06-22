GA Metter Mr. Larry Joe McDaniel, 70, passed away June 20, at his residence.



Visitation will be held on June, 21, at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted June 22, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lake Cemetery. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home is in charge. Larry Savannah Morning News June 22, 2020 Joe McDaniel Mr.



