Larry Joe McDaniel
1949 - 2020
GA Metter Mr. Larry Joe McDaniel, 70, passed away June 20, at his residence.

Visitation will be held on June, 21, at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted June 22, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lake Cemetery. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home is in charge. Larry Savannah Morning News June 22, 2020 Joe McDaniel Mr.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel
411 West Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-9230
