GA Metter Mr. Larry Joe McDaniel, 70, passed away June 20, at his residence.
Visitation will be held on June, 21, at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted June 22, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lake Cemetery. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home is in charge. Larry Savannah Morning News June 22, 2020 Joe McDaniel Mr.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jun. 22, 2020.