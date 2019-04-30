|
|
Dr. Larry L. Ackerman, 81, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Lynda Ruth Salov Ackerman, died Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, at his home.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late Nathan Ackerman and the late Gertrude Honigsfeld Ackerman. Larry was of the Jewish faith. He was a United States Air Force veteran. Larry earned his medical doctorate in psychiatry from the University of Bologna in Italy. Larry was licensed for more than 30 years as an infant, child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist. He practiced at the Penn State Hershey, Pennsylvania Medical Center, and in Savannah at Tidelands Health, Georgia Regional Hospital at Savannah, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy, SCAD, and in private practice. Larry was loved by his family and patients. He enjoyed bike tours, was an accomplished chef, and was a former wrestling coach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Ira Ackerman and Bonnie Lynn Bolden Ackerman.
Survivors include his wife of almost 52 years, whom he met while studying in Italy, Lynda Ruth Salov Ackerman; two daughters, Aura Welch and her husband, Patrick, and Nova Ackerman; one son, David Ackerman and his wife, Kathy; six grandchildren, Skylar Ackerman, Nathan Welch, Jacob Welch, Mikkel Welch, Snow Ackerman and Silver Ackerman.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 Wednesday morning at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
To continue his commitment throughout his life of helping others, family requests that in place of donations and flowers in the spirit of Larry, please give a member of your family and or friend your intended donation and or valued gift and assistance.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 30, 2019