Mr. Larry L. Adams, age 79, of Vidalia, died, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Meadows Health in Vidalia, after an extended illness. He was born on April 30, 1940 in the Charlotteville Community in Montgomery County to Carl Adams and Juanita Moseley Adams. He lived most of his life in Toombs County, and was a founding member of Georgia High-Tech Fabricators and last served as CEO. Larry enjoyed working, hunting, auctions, and was a gun enthusiast. He was of the Christian faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Amy Fowler Adams; a brother, David Adams and a sister, Patricia Adams Fordham.
Mr. Adams is survived by four children, Lance Adams and wife Miki of Vidalia, Shannon Adams and wife Skipper of Lyons, Sheila Dowd and husband Jeff of Birmingham, Alabama, and Wendy Cooper and husband Mark of Vidalia; one sister, Shirley English of Atlanta; eleven grandchildren, J.J. Clements of Vidalia, Justin Clements of Lyons, Olivia LeComte and husband Nate of Fayetteville, Adam Dowd of Pooler, Hailey Adams of Houston, Texas, Carson Adams of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Madison Adams, Skyler Adams, and Riley Adams of Lyons, Megan McLemore and Mason McLemore of Vidalia; four great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Kaitlyn, Clair, and Mateo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7th at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Pastor Reece Mincey officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh United Methodist Church in Wheeler County.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the , 4849 Paulson St., Suite 102, Savannah, GA 31405.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 6, 2019