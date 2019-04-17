|
|
Larry Max Cave, 73, of Marathon, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Larry was born in Lyons, GA, on January 13, 1946, the son of the late J.B. and Corine Cave. He was a member of the Whitney Point United Methodist Church. He retired from Marathon Central School where he drove school bus for 10 years. Prior to that, he had worked as the Northeast Division Branch manager for Great Dane Trailer Sales, Marathon. Larry was also a member of the Marathon Lodge #438 F & AM.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Nease Cave; and his children, Pamela (Chris) Cave-LaCourse of Dublin, CA, Cynthia (Michael) Cave-Gaetani of Binghamton, NY, Jennifer (Larry) Cave-Brown of Livermore, CA, and Adam Cave of Austin, TX. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Aaron and Dylan LaCourse, Jordan and Cecilia Gaetani, and Corley and Scarlett Cave; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Bobby Cave, and a sister, LaTrelle Walker.
A memorial service will be held at the Marathon Memorial Chapel, 4071 State Route 221, Marathon, NY, on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Tom Boice officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Larry may be directed to Habitat for Humanity. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.marathonmemorial.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 17, 2019