Larry Nelson Usher, Jr.
Townsend, GA
Larry Nelson Usher, Jr., 47, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Larry was born On December 16, 1971 in Fort Benning, GA. He retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of services. He enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, boating, traveling, watching the GA Bulldogs and just spending time with those he loved. Survivors include his sons, Terrell Usher and Tavior Usher; life-partner, Tasia Oglesby; mother, Diane Usher; siblings, James Usher, Lanelle Usher and Michelle Usher; nieces and nephews, Etorie, Emily, Camila, Delia, Brent, Brandi and Brittany, as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The visitation will be on Saturday, December 14th from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with military honors. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/14/2019
