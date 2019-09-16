|
LaTrelle Pevey
Springfield, GA
LaTrelle Pevey, 70, died, Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home.
The Effingham County native was a real estate broker with ERA Southeast Coastal. She was a graduate of Effingham County High School.
She is survived by her sons, Ric Pevey and his wife, Carolyn and Ron Pevey and his wife, Michelle; brother, Dicky Yarbrough (Carol); sister, Sandra Simmons (Joe); grandchildren; and mother-in-law Eva Belle Pevey.
Visitation: 12 – 2 pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the funeral home.
Memorial Service: 2 pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances to .
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
