LaTricia Jinks

Collins, GA

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at King and Sons Funeral Home in Glennville, GA.

Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jackson Town Cemetery in Collins, GA.

All arrangements have been entrusted to King and Son's Funeral Home in Glennville, GA.

Savannah Morning News

08/19/2020



