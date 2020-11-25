Lau Thi Trinh Hoang
Savannah
Lau Thi Trinh Hoang, 68, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States in 1980. Mrs. Hoang was a homemaker and a communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Saints Peter and Paul Parish.
Surviving are six sons, three daughters, twenty-one grandchildren and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Han Van Hoang.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
The Mass of Christian Burial be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Saints Peter and Paul Parish.
Burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks are required for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
