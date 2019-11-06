|
Laura Andrea Norris
Savannah, Georgia
Laura Andrea Norris passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.
Laura was a woman of great faith and love for her family, both human and animal. She worked in NICU at Memorial Medical Center for many years; her experience in caring for babies made her faith stronger. She was a very loving person and always went out of her way to help people in need. Laura was an avid fisherwoman and fished many deep-sea tournaments where she won many awards. She always enjoyed having a good time and made sure that everyone around her felt the same. She was a member of the Daughters of Ireland and very proud of her Irish Heritage.
Laura is survived by her son, Ashley Norris (Trisha); granddaughter, Aleena Marie Norris; mother, Linda Stelianos; two brothers, James O. Norris, Jr. and Kevin C. Norris (Cher); a niece, Crawford Norris; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and her special friend, Robert Clayton.
Visitation will he held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel followed by a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
