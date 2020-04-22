|
Laura Ann Futch Waller
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Laura Ann Futch Waller, 83, of Bloomingdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home under the care of Kindred Hospice.
The Tattnall County native was born and raised in Glennville. She was from a large family of five brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale. Ann retired from Savannah Foods and Industries after 30 years of service. Ann loved her family and working out in the yard until she became ill. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Roland E. Waller; daughter, Angela Neese; granddaughters, Candace Floyd (Clayton) and Heather Sikes (Hank); great-grandchildren, Clayton, Constance, Virginia, Kynsleigh, Lucas, Nonna and Silas; sister, Gloria Hart, and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, the service and burial will be private.
Remembrances may be given to Kindred Hospice, 2280 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404 or to the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale, P.O. Box 279, Bloomingdale, GA 31302. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
