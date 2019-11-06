|
|
Laura Barrow McIntosh
Savannah
The family of Laura Barrow McIntosh is saddened to announce her death. She died at her home in Savannah on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mr. And Mrs. Craig Barrow, Jr. and the wife of James F. McIntosh, Jr. Laura was educated at Savannah Country Day, Oldfields School, Glencoe, MD, and the University of Georgia. She and her husband had residences in Savannah and Brevard, NC, and on their sailboat in Abaco, Bahamas. She spent a lifetime defending our rivers and marshes, our mountains and the environment of our earth. She was an avid gardener with extensive knowledge of flora and fauna, at the shore or in the mountains. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband James "Jimbo" McIntosh, by her sister, Elfrida Barrow Moore Sinkler and her husband, G. Dana Sinkler, and her brother Craig Barrow III and his wife Diana Deas Barrow, and many loving nieces and nephews and cousins. Laura's love of dogs is well known and in lieu of flowers we request a donation to a dog rescue facility of your choice. A memorial gathering is planned at later date.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
11-07-2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019