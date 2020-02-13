|
|
Laura L. Rahn
Savannah
Laura Louise Rahn, 62, of Savannah, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 Monday, February 17, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue. A memorial service will follow in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Please share your thoughts about Laura and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020