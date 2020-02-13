Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
Laura L. Rahn
Savannah
Laura Louise Rahn, 62, of Savannah, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 Monday, February 17, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue. A memorial service will follow in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Please share your thoughts about Laura and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020
