Thomson - Laura Lee Parker Laura Lee Parker, 90, passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Oaks at Pooler Senior Living Facility. She was raised in Savannah and graduated from Savannah High School in 1947. She spent a good portion of her life in Thomson, Georgia and was an active member of many organizations such as being on the Board of Habitat for Humanity and coordinating shelters in Thomson, Georgia for the American Red Cross. She was currently a member of Dearing United Methodist Church in Dearing, Georgia. It did not matter what church she was a part of, she was always an active participant.Her life revolved around serving/helping others. She was first employed for the Chatham County Board of Education in Savannah, Georgia. the Okefenokee Science Center in Waycross, Board of Education in Richmond, Virginia and retired from the Georgia State Prisons in Louisville, Georgia in September 1992. She was preceded in death by her parents, James, Sr. and Margaret Parker and brother, James Parker, Jr. She is survived by a brother, Kenneth Parker (Kay) of Jasper, Georgia and sister, Elaine P. Johnson of Hinesville, Georgia.; nieces and nephews, James Alan Parker (Debra) of Savannah, Billy Parker (Anne) of Hinesville, Georgia, , Kimberly Eppley (Tom) of Hinesville, Georgia, Amy DeFore (Ben) of Hazlehurst, Georgia, David Parker (Michelle) of Bremen, Georgia, John Parker (Anna) of Peachtree City, Georgia, Rusty Parker (Melissa) of Middleburg, Florida; Great nieces and nephews, Matthew Parker of Savannah, Georgia, Joshua Parker (Ashley) of Concord, North Carolina,Billy Parker (Debra) of Hinesville, Georgia, Elleen Parker of Hinesville Georgia, Landon Parker of Bremen, Georgia, Abby and Ward Parker of Middleburg, Florida, Bentley Parker of Peachtree City, Georgia; great-great nieces and nephews, Colton Parker of Concord, North Carolina and Morgan Parker of Hinesville, Georgia. Her last act of kindness was to donate her body to science. Savannah Morning News July 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 25, 2019