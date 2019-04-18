|
Ms. Laura Lee Simmons, 73, of Savannah, GA entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Ms. Simmons was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who cherished spending time with her family. She was a graduate of the Thompkins High School Class of 1964 and was a member of Central Missionary Baptist Church, Savannah Georgia. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Simmons.
Ms. Simmons leaves to honor her memories: daughter, Patti M. Simmons; son, Rodney "BoBo" Simmons, Sr.; sister, Mattie L. Davis (Larry); brothers, Leroy Bostick (Martha), Perry Ling (Cledith), and Charles E. Ling, Sr. (Cynthia); 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Lie in State: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Baker McCullough-Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Homegoing Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Central Missionary Baptist Church, 738 E Hull St., Savannah, Ga. 31401.
Ms. Simmons will lie in state at the church Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Interment: Greenwich Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019