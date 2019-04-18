Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lee Simmons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Lee Simmons Obituary
Ms. Laura Lee Simmons, 73, of Savannah, GA entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Ms. Simmons was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who cherished spending time with her family. She was a graduate of the Thompkins High School Class of 1964 and was a member of Central Missionary Baptist Church, Savannah Georgia. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Simmons.

Ms. Simmons leaves to honor her memories: daughter, Patti M. Simmons; son, Rodney "BoBo" Simmons, Sr.; sister, Mattie L. Davis (Larry); brothers, Leroy Bostick (Martha), Perry Ling (Cledith), and Charles E. Ling, Sr. (Cynthia); 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Lie in State: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Baker McCullough-Hubert C. Baker Chapel.

Homegoing Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Central Missionary Baptist Church, 738 E Hull St., Savannah, Ga. 31401.

Ms. Simmons will lie in state at the church Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment: Greenwich Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now