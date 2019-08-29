|
|
Early Branch - Laura Leigh Peebles Laura Leigh Peebles, 38, of Early Branch, S.C., passed away at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, S.C., August 22, 2019.
She was born in Savannah, Ga., and graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC. with a Bachelor's degree in Interior Design. She was employed as an Interior Designer, with Seagrass Millworks.
Laura loved her dog, Sadie, and her cat, Foxy. She enjoyed making handmade gifts and cards, the beach, loved lighthouses, and gardening. She was an accomplished pianist. She was an avid New Orleans Saints fan.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, George and Mary Peebles, along with her maternal grandfather, Roger Exley.
She is survived by her parents, Gary and Paula Peebles, of Early Branch, S.C., her sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Sean Arbuckle, and her nephews, Sean Jr. and Logan Arbuckle, of Niceville, Florida,and her maternal grandmother, Martha Exley. She was also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, in Savannah, Ga.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with Rev. Larry Speir, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with services. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912) 927-1999. Savannah Morning News August 29, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 29, 2019