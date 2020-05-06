Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Graveside service
Private
Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Mason (Laurie) Brown

Add a Memory
Laura Mason (Laurie) Brown Obituary
Laura Mason Brown (Laurie)
Savannah
Laura Mason Brown (Laurie), 59, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in her home after a short illness.
Laura is survived by her children, Sean Brown (Heather) and Kacie Brown Campbell (Charles); grandchildren, Gabe and Georgia Campbell and Hailey and Hunter Brown; mother, Carolyn Eady Mason; siblings, Jeanne Mason Paddison (David), Amy Mason Robertson (Tom), and Frank Mason (Kirby); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended family. Laurie was preceded in death by her husband, William Ralph Brown Jr., father, Eugene H. Mason, and grandparents.
A private graveside services will be held Saturday in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, should you feel so inclined, please make a donation in her name to The Blessed Sacrament School Seeds of Change Building Fund, 1003 Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31405 or MSBSChurch.Org, or make a donation to the Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center savwildliferescue.com.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now