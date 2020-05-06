|
|
Laura Mason Brown (Laurie)
Savannah
Laura Mason Brown (Laurie), 59, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in her home after a short illness.
Laura is survived by her children, Sean Brown (Heather) and Kacie Brown Campbell (Charles); grandchildren, Gabe and Georgia Campbell and Hailey and Hunter Brown; mother, Carolyn Eady Mason; siblings, Jeanne Mason Paddison (David), Amy Mason Robertson (Tom), and Frank Mason (Kirby); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended family. Laurie was preceded in death by her husband, William Ralph Brown Jr., father, Eugene H. Mason, and grandparents.
A private graveside services will be held Saturday in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, should you feel so inclined, please make a donation in her name to The Blessed Sacrament School Seeds of Change Building Fund, 1003 Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31405 or MSBSChurch.Org, or make a donation to the Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center savwildliferescue.com.
