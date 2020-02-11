|
|
Laura Randolph Stevens Devendorf
Midway, Georgia
Laura Randolph Stevens Devendorf, 88, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Remembrances: Liberty Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 1481, Hinesville, GA 31310. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020