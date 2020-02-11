Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Laura Randolph Stevens Devendorf

Laura Randolph Stevens Devendorf Obituary
Laura Randolph Stevens Devendorf
Midway, Georgia
Laura Randolph Stevens Devendorf, 88, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Remembrances: Liberty Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 1481, Hinesville, GA 31310.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
