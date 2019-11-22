|
Laura Turner Worrell
Savannah, Georgia
Laura Turner Worrell passed away on November 19, 2019 under Hospice care at Savannah Square in Savannah, Georgia. She was born October 30, 1924 in Savannah, Georgia, daughter of the late Archie Charlie and Josephine Dixon Turner. Ms. Worrell was educated in Savannah public schools. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Armstrong State College, participated in the University of Georgia Study Abroad program and received a Master's Degree from Pepperdine University. She retired in 1993 after 40 years of Federal Service with the District Engineer's Office in Savannah and Headquarters, Fifth Corps and Seventh Corps, Europe. She served twenty years as a civilian Equal Employment Opportunity Officer in the European theater where she received many awards including the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service and the Commander's Award for Civilian Service. Her lifetime passion was equal and fair treatment of women. She worked toward this through membership in the National Organization of Women and the American Association of University Women. She has been a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carl J. Worrell; her son, Carl Joseph Worrell, Jr.; her daughter Susan Worrell Usher; her brother, Archie C. Turner and her sisters, Joy T. Shea and Vernell T. Deal. Surviving her are, her son-in-law, Mark Usher; grandchildren Cheri (Steven) Ray, Damon (Sebrell) Smith, Matthew (Kelli) Usher; and five great grandchildren: Jonathan, Chloe, and Riley Ray, McAlister Smith, and Ella Scott Usher. There will be a private memorial service at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Memory Garden of the church. Remembrances may be sent to Safe Shelter, telephone (912) 629-8888, Savannah and the Guatemala Mission Team, C/o Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411.
Savannah Morning News
11/23/2019
