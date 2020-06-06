Laurena Mizelle Floyd Harrison
Laurena Mizelle Floyd Harrison passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Dodge County, November 30, 1921 to Viola and Nicholas G. Floyd and graduated from Chester High School and Middle Georgia College. She was married to Everitt Edward Harrison for 41 years. She taught school at Dexter Elementary, McRae Elementary and for 2 years at Gould Elementary School in Savannah. She retired from the Department of Family and Children's Services as a caseworker after 18 years.
She joined the Bull Street Baptist Church as a bride in 1943 after being a member of Middleground Baptist Church in Dodge County. She was a beloved Sunday School teacher of the Pilot Sunday School class for many years. Her delicious pound cake was a specialty she shared whenever possible as a gesture of love and friendship. As next-door neighbor to the Bull Street Baptist Missionary Home, she enjoyed getting to know the numerous missionary families who lived there and remained a prayer warrior for all, especially her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Tootle and Pam O'Donnell (Will), her son, Nick Harrison, her 3 grandchildren, Kevin Tootle (Bobbie), Laurie Slaughter (Andy) and Katie Rudd (Jay) and her 5 great-grandsons, Harrison Slaughter, Colson Slaughter, Marshall Slaughter, Malloy Tootle and Sam Tootle.
The family wishes to thank Georgia Hospice, Senior Citizens, Inc. and especially her faithful caregiver, Asiah Brown, for their loving care and help to the family during her last days.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be sent to Senior Citizens, Inc. 3025 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31405 or the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for foreign missions through Bull Street Baptist Church, 1400 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.