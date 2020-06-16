Laurence Carroll "Larry" Hanson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurence Carroll "Larry" Hanson
Savannah, GA
Laurence Carroll "Larry" Hanson, age 77, of Savannah, GA and formerly of Atlanta passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Mr. Hanson was born in Jamestown, NY on January 10, 1943, the son of the late Louise Eleanor Saxton Hanson and Willis Frederick Hanson. He was a 1966 graduate of the University of Cincinnati where he earned his Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering Degree. He continued his formal education at Georgia Tech where he earned his Masters of Aerospace Engineering Degree. During the 1950's and early 60's Larry worked on his uncle's farm and in 1962 served as a NASA Engineering Intern. In 1963 he began his career with Lockheed working in Aeronautical Engineering. After 25 years with Lockheed he continued his career with Gulfstream Aerospace working as an Aeronautical Engineer, Manager, and Director, retiring after 25 years of service. While at Gulfstream he played a major technical leadership role in Gulfstream winning the Collier Trophy for the GV aircraft. He also was the Chairman of the Loads and Dynamics Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee Harmonization Working Group, an organization with members from all major international aircraft airframe and engine manufacturers. He also was a member of the National Management Association and was a Certified Manager in the Institute of Certified Professional Managers. He was a parishioner of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.
Mr. Hanson was preceded in death by his son, David M. Hanson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marian S. Hanson and son, Robert L. Hanson.
The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, 222 E. Harris Street, Savannah, GA 31401. Burial will follow the funeral mass at Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in memory of Laurence Carroll Hanson to Social Apostolate, P.O. Box 8703, Savannah, GA 31412.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved