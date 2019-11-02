|
Laurence Lee Gay
Savannah, GA
Laurence Lee Gay, age 81, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Riverview Health after a long illness. He was a member of Thunderbolt Baptist Church, where he directed music in the past. He was the son of Edward Lee Gay and Frances Mouzon Gay of Savannah.
Survivors include a brother, Edward M. Gay, Sr., (Kay) of Savannah; a nephew, a niece, a grand-niece, and several grand nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 4, at 11:00 am at Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
