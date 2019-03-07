Home

Lawrence Barnes


Lawrence Barnes Obituary
Lawrence Barnes, 64, died March 6, 2019 at his home.

The Savannah native was an avid fan of NASCAR, collectible cars, Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mildred Barnes; and his brother, Franklin Barnes.

Survivors include his brother, Kevin Barnes (Joye); sister, Donna Moore (Michael); niece, Melanie Gormin; nephews, Mark Pittman, Chris Barnes, and Steven Barnes; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation: 1-2 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 2 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

Interment: Rincon Cemetery

Special thanks to Savannah Hospice and Georgia Hospice.

Remembrances: Habitat for Humanity, Effingham Chapter.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 7, 2019
