Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Lawrence "Dale" Hendrix passed away June 30, 2019 under the care of Hospice at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born June 4, 1937, in Savannah, GA to the late Grace Smiley and Gen. Mike Hendrix. He moved with his parents to Atlanta, GA and graduated from Grady High School. He went on to attend Georgia State University and graduated from Georgia Military Institute in 1958 as a Second Lieutenant. He married Genell Sullivan in 1957 and they moved back to his beloved Savannah with his family. Dale began his career with Diamond Construction Co. and later formed General Marine Construction Co., which acquired B.F. Diamond Construction Co. In 1982, he started a heavy equipment dealership, Hendrix Machinery, Inc. During his lifetime, he served on many boards including C & S Bank, Forest City Gun Club, Bethesda, and Liberty Mutual.



Dale loved spending time hunting and shooting skeet at the Forest City Gun Club for many years. He was previously a member of the Oglethorpe Club, Chatham Club, and Savannah Yacht Club, as well as a 25+ year resident of The Landings Club. Dale was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church since 1980. He served on the vestry and cook committee (Wednesday evening dinners). He cherished the fellowship and love of his Church family.



Dale thought his greatest gift in life was his family! He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Genell Sullivan Hendrix; his pride and joys, daughter, Sherie Hilliard (Timmy), son, Dale Hendrix, Jr. (Anne); his beloved eight grandchildren whom all affectionately called him "DeDe", T.J. Hilliard (Natalie), Ashlea Hilliard Carson (John), Katelyn Hilliard, Kathleen Hendrix Booker (Chris), Lindsey Hendrix Herndon (Adam), Demi Meeker, Chase Meeker, and Maggie Hendrix; his great-grandchildren John Carson III, Katelyn Carson, Adam Herndon, Jr., and Jack Booker.



Dale will be remembered as a kind, loving, honorable man; a loyal friend and true Southern Gentleman! Celebration of life will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Wednesday, July 3 at 11 AM. The interment will follow in the St. Thomas Memorial Garden. The Hendrix family will receive friends at the reception in the Parrish Hall.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2 St. Thomas Ave. Savannah, GA 31406 and Hospice of Savannah, P.O. Box 13190 Savannah, GA 31416.



