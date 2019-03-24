|
Lawrence Joseph Kusic Sr, or "Paw Paw" as he was affectionately called, was born on January 10th, 1922 in Chicago, IL, the son of Joseph and Rose Kusic. He served in the Coast Guard from 1943 to 1945 during World War II, and the Army National Guard from 1948 to 1982. He married his beloved wife, Louvida Groover, in 1943, and survived her passing in June of 2011. He died peacefully in his home on March 18th, 2019 at the age of 97. He is survived by his son, Lawrence Jr (Kay), his grandsons Lawrence III (Kristin) and Donnie (Yuleindy), and his great-grandchildren, Richard, Ava, Abigail, and Henry.
He was a member of First Assembly of God in Savannah, GA. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a faithful church member, Sunday School superintendent and teacher, gardener, soldier, outdoorsman, musician, cook, mentor, and friend. He is quite content now to rest with his Savior. Services will be held later.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019